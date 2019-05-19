Firefighters were called to a Naxxar apartment on Sunday evening after a fire broke out.
The cause of the fire, in Triq it-Torri tal-Kaptan, is still unknown. No one was injured.
The firefighters, from the Civil Protection Department, were accompanied by the police.
At least two fire fighting units were involved, bringing the fire under control within hours.
The fire broke out at 8.15pm.
