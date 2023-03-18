Firefighters battled an industrial fire in Marsa overnight, putting out the flames in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It took 30 firefighters to quell the fire, which broke out at a warehouse on Prince Albert Street.

The Civil Protection Department crew also involves four senior officers, eight fire appliances and two turn table ladders. It advised people to avoid the area while work to put out the fire was under way.

A CPD spokesperson told Times of Malta that the fire was extinguished by Saturday morning. Nobody was hurt in the incident.