Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department on Wednesday morning put out a fire in a sixth-floor apartment in Qawra.
The department said it deployed three fire engines, including one equipped with a turntable ladder.
The fire was controlled in a short time.
No one was injured but a cat which was rescued from the property succumbed to injuries despite efforts to save it.
Pictures: Facebook/Vicil Protection/N. Vella.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us