Firefighters answered a call in the dead of night to put out a fire that broke out inside a Forestals building in Mriehel between Friday and Saturday.
A police spokesperson said that a person reported seeing smoke emerging from the store at around 1.30am on Saturday morning.
Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department were immediately dispatched to the site and quickly put out the fire.
Nobody was injured in the incident, the police said.
