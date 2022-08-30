A seven-year-old boy was fortunate to emerge relatively unscathed when he fell into a well at his home in Zabbar on Tuesday afternoon.

The child is understood to have plunged into the well when its cover gave way as he stood on it.

The incident at the Triq il-Kapuccini residence was reported to the police at around 5.20pm.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were immediately called to the site and quickly lifted the boy out of the well.

He is understood to be slightly scratched but otherwise unharmed. Nevertheless, he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance as a precautionary measure.