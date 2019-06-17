Firefighters are currently tackling a big grass fire adjacent to the Xemxija bypass.

The fire was reported at around 3pm.

A spokesman for the police said officers were sent on site to ensure any vehicles that might be in danger are removed from site since there are a number of residential roads just beneath the bypass.

A spokesman for the Civil Protection Department said the fire was a big one and was being tackled from two areas.

Passers-by and residents uploaded posts on Facebook reporting that they heard a number of "explosions".

A power cut has also been reported.