Firefighters were called to Ta’ Qali on Tuesday morning following reports of grass in a field catching on fire.

Civil Protection Department members were responding to reports of fire in a road adjacent to Triq Durumblat, on the periphery between Ta’ Qali and Mosta.

Three fire engines were deployed to the fire, which filled streets in nearby Mosta with smoke.

Firefighters were still working to quell the fire and secure the area at the time of writing.