Firemen early on Thursday battled a blaze in the foyer of the Eden Cinemas complex in Paceville

The fire, reported at about 8am, produced a thick plume of smoke.

Video by Jonathan Borg.

Emanuel Psaila, director of the Civil Protection Department said four fire engines, 10 fire-fighters and two officers were deployed. The blaze most probably started from an electrical fault.

Firemen were seen entering the premises wearing breathing equipment amid the black smoke.

It was not immediately clear how serious the damage was.

The street in front of the complex was closed. The fire was brought under control in about an hour but the fire-fighting operation is expected to continue for much of the morning for safety reasons, Psaila said.

Simon Decesare, CEO of the Eden Leisure Group said the cleaners had heard the fire alarms go off early in the morning.

"We called the CPD. They came inspected, said it was probably some residual smoke. But then we had to call them back in an hour and a half when we saw the smoke increase.

Two days ago a fire broke out in a kitchen at the adjacent bowling alley and was quickly extinguished.

Photo by Jonathan Borg