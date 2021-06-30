Two firemen were injured on Wednesday afternoon when their vehicle overturned in a valley near Qormi.

The firemen were on their way to attend to reports of a fire in Siġġiewi when their vehicles hit a low wall and left the road, crashing upside down about 1.5 metres below the level of the road.

The Civil Protection Department said both men are fully responsive and under medical observation. It wished them a speedy recovery.