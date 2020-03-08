Safety and security leader Firetech is the latest company to join the rejuvenation of the Maltese environment by donating a generous contribution to the Saġġar project.

Danjela Bianchi, on behalf of Firetech Ltd, presented the cheque of €15,000 to the QLZH Foundation to facilitate this environmental dream.

On hearing about the project, the leadership team at Firetech realised that it fit perfectly with the company’s values.

Firetech is an established local brand with international presence and which focuses on fire, security and safety solutions. Firetech puts the well-being of its customers at the heart of its operations.

Through Saġġar, Firetech felt the desire to extend its commitment to the well-being of society by supporting the drive to make Malta a cleaner and healthier island.

2020 has already been a very busy and fruitful year for Saġġar. The collaboration between The QLZH Foundation and the NGO Act is right on track in the plan to plant one million trees to cleanse the Maltese green environment in a resilient and sustainable manner. So far this year, the team behind Saġġar has already sown 100,000 Maltese indigenous trees and shrubs in its nurseries and is continuously monitoring their progress while noting data and trends which will eventually serve to plan the next cycles.

“This is what Saġġar is all about, bringing people together from various sections of Malta and beyond,” Fabio Zuccaro from the Saġġar team said.

“We are sincerely grateful to Firetech and the other sponsors as well as anyone who has assisted us in one way of another in getting so far along.

“We are currently in our most crucial stage which makes the support we receive from business like Firetech more indispensable.”

Apart from the in-house operations, the environmentalists at Saġġar have been welcoming other companies and delivered a series of team-building workshops for their employees.

Over 150 people have attended these activities over January and February and have left positive feedback. Saġġar has promised to organise more events.

To learn more about Saġġar and how one can contribute, visit www.saggar.com.mt.