Fireworks factories can benefit from a €5,000 grant to improve their infrastructure under an annual Arts Council scheme, the latest edition of which was announced on Saturday.

The annual fund for Maltese fireworks factories working on a voluntary basis aims at improving safety features while contributing to the overall betterment of the pyrotechnical industry.

It is intended to improve safety in fireworks factories both during the manufacturing process as well as during the letting off of the fireworks, and to allow volunteers to invest in training, development, and resources.

A total of €170,000 has been allocated to the 2021 edition of the fund, of which each fireworks factory can benefit from up to €5,000.

“Fireworks are not just a part of our local cultural heritage, they bring together a community of enthusiasts who on a daily basis work to produce pyrotechnical shows of the highest standards, and we should always seek to support their efforts by investing in the infrastructure needed to improve important elements such as safety”, culture minister José Herrera.

In order to qualify for the fund, fireworks factories are required to come up with ideas and proposals to upgrade and improve the infrastructure of the fireworks factories by investing in machinery and tools which facilitate the manufacture of fireworks and make the process safer, invest in equipment which improves safety during the letting off of fireworks, engage in training and development of resources related to the safety of fireworks, and foster better synergy between different factories.

The fund is open to licensed fireworks factories registered as voluntary organisations. In the case of fireworks factories forming part of band clubs, the band club needs to be registered as a voluntary organisation.

All eligible applications will be evaluated by a board of evaluators according to the established and published guidelines.

Guidelines on how to apply for the fund offering financial support to Maltese fireworks factories working on a voluntary basis are available at www.artscouncil.mt. Applications are being received online only until June 18.