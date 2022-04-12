This year's Malta International Fireworks Festival 2022 will kick off on April 20, the Malta Tourism Authority said.
It said that although the festival had been due to start on April 17, forecast adverse weather conditions which might have impacted the health and safety of participants, staff and viewers, led it to postpone it by a few days.
The new dates and updated locations of the festival are:
- April 20 Għadira Bay, Mellieħa
- April 22 Ingraw Area, Mellieħa
- April 23 Ħondoq Bay, Gozo
- April 26 Marsascala
- April 29 Mqabba
- April 30 Grand Harbour, Valletta
- April 30 Mechanical Ground Fireworks Festival, organised by the Floriana council in collaboration with the MTA, on the Granaries, in Floriana.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us