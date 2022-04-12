This year's Malta International Fireworks Festival 2022 will kick off on April 20, the Malta Tourism Authority said.

It said that although the festival had been due to start on April 17, forecast adverse weather conditions which might have impacted the health and safety of participants, staff and viewers, led it to postpone it by a few days.

The new dates and updated locations of the festival are:

April 20 Għadira Bay, Mellieħa

April 22 Ingraw Area, Mellieħa

April 23 Ħondoq Bay, Gozo

April 26 Marsascala

April 29 Mqabba

April 30 Grand Harbour, Valletta

April 30 Mechanical Ground Fireworks Festival, organised by the Floriana council in collaboration with the MTA, on the Granaries, in Floriana.