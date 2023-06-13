Police are investigating an incident in which fireworks were allegedly let off from an open public space in Valletta on Saturday night.

The equipment used was reported to have been placed on land that lies at the foot of the Siege Bell Memorial.

A Valletta resident who was taking a stroll there said the area was completely accessible to the public and people were walking around the unmanned equipment unsuspecting.

Reuben Grima said he was “horrified”.

Grima took this photo of the equipment when he stumbled upon it at around 8.42pm.

“I stumbled over a set of fireworks set up for launching, just within the gate on the ramp in the immediate vicinity of the children’s playground,” he said.

Half a minute later, a man who claimed to have a permit for the operation approached him and warned him the equipment was going to be used to let off fireworks a few minutes later and that there were two other sets of equipment a few metres away.

The public space at the foot of the memorial is mostly frequented by tourists but it also has a bench and a small playground for children at one end – where the other fireworks equipment was set up.

“I was absolutely appalled and horrified at the lack of consideration to health and safety,” Grima said.

“There were no danger warning signs and the place was not closed off to the public in any way.

“The man told me he was not manning the equipment when I found it because there were three sets in all and he couldn’t man all of them at once.

“Just imagine if some children had come along at that moment and tried to fiddle with the equipment. It could have been tragic.”

Grima said he warned tourists to steer clear of the area and left. Shortly afterwards, the fireworks were let off.

Grima said two sets of fireworks equipment were placed in the area with the playground equipment. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

Later that night he reported the incident to the police and asked them to investigate the “glaring safety breaches that occurred that evening, which could have had tragic consequences, and to ensure they are not repeated”.

Police said an investigation was under way.