A fireworks display synchronised to music will take place tomorrow, starting at 7.30pm, around Polverista Street, Cospicua, on the eve of the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

The spectacle, entitled Diamonds of Fire, has been held every year since 2006, and has grown in popularity over the years. It is organised by Ċentru 19 ta’ Novembru 1944, Cospicua local council and the Malta Tourism Authority.

The work is carried out by fireworks enthusiasts from Cospicua who form part of the 8th December Pyrotechnic Group.

To syncronise the fireworks to music they will be using the Pyrodigit system, donated to the organisers by Pyroemotions.

The fireworks display kicks off tomorrow at 7.30pm around Polverista Street, outside St Helen’s Gate, Cospicua.