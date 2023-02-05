Apart from the various projects launched and implemented, during 2022, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government also prepared an extensive plan of action for the upcoming months. Through this plan of action, the Secretariat envisages a promising 2023. Consequently, the Secretariat for Local Government, will remain consistent in working with the Government in attaining its main agenda while improving the quality of life of our families.

Earlier in 2022, the Secretariat for Local Government launched a consultation process for the implementation of the National Strategy for Local Government. Through a number of these meetings, various stakeholders of Regional and Local Councils shared their expertise in developing this strategy. The main aim of these meetings included proposing suggestions and identifying main challenges in implementing this National Strategy which will come into effect later this year.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary from the establishment of local councils in Malta and Gozo. The necessary groundwork to have a remarkable anniversary was finalised in 2022.This anniversary will mark the important milestones achieved throughout the 30 years that Local Councils have served as the first point of contact for residents. Subsequently, Regional and Local Councils remain committed in improving standards to address residents’ expectations.

One of the major projects devised by the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government was the new national schedule for waste collection. This was launched on the 2nd January 2023, whereby the collection and transportation of all domestic waste is now being managed on a regional basis. The aim behind this change in schedule is to have consistent pick-ups between regions and their respective localities. By having a common schedule, the number of truck journeys will be reduced, resulting in less inconvenience and emissions. Furthermore, this schedule is actively allowing residents to contribute towards a cleaner environment. An educational campaign on this new schedule was also launched on various media channels.

Six regional cultural strategies were launched

Last year, 22 localities benefitted from a fund of more than €700,000 for the development and embellishment of playing fields. Investing in such schemes signifies improving the quality of life of our families through the provision of recreational spaces. Moreover, this year, it was announced that €1 million from LESA contravention fines would be reinvested into the community through 20 new projects in 20 localities. Such projects will include the development of new recreational spaces, the embellishment of current open spaces and the restoration of historical sites.

In January 2023, an investment of €2.6 million for the implementation of capital projects was also announced. This is a scheme for local councils to establish equal and sustainable conditions for residents. One of the main functions of local councils includes the achievement and promotion of resilient societies. Such projects will also strengthen accessibility and mobile sustainability in our localities.

For the first time, at the end of 2022, six regional cultural strategies were launched, one for each region focusing on cultural themes. Reflected in these six strategies are the unique culture and abundant art on our islands. These strategies were developed between local councils and cultural stakeholders to meet a wider range of professionals involved in the cultural and creative sectors. Their main goal includes increasing accessibility in the sector, while strengthening the artistic and cultural profession.

These strategies will also serve as guidelines for the implementation of the individual cultural programmes of Regional Councils while meeting with the traditions, talents, characteristics and unique elements of each respective locality. Subsequently, the strategies offer opportunities and initiatives between the Region and the cultural sector. The Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government will be assisting the Regional and Local councils by actively participating with the various stakeholders. Guidance will be provided by professionally trained cultural managers in order for the six regional cultural strategies to meet their identified goals effectively.

The Secretariat for Local Government also announced that the Southern Regional Council as the Cultural Region for 2023. The cultural activities and initiatives related to this title will help in preserving Maltese heritage for future generations. The localities within the Southern Regional Council, will have the opportunity to honour the unique cultural heritage of each locality. The aim of a Cultural region includes nourishing the synergies between Local Councils within the nominated Region while also providing an opportunity for other local councils within other regions for similar dynamics. Additionally, inclusive participation of multiple stakeholders with diverse characteristics will enhance a more professional outcome.

Currently, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government is equipped with personnel for the preparation in having Local and Regional Councils become closer to people. Indeed, one of the Government’s main functions remains that of meeting the needs of Maltese and Gozitan residents. Through Regional and Local Councils, the Government remains determined in improving our communities while also enhancing the quality of life of our families.