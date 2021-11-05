Roberto Firmino is facing a month on the sidelines after suffering a “serious” hamstring injury in Liverpool’s midweek Champions League win against Atletico Madrid, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday.

The Brazil forward lasted just over half an hour as a substitute during the 2-0 win at Anfield before he was forced off and is not expected back immediately after the upcoming international break.

“Losing Bobby Firmino is a blow,” Klopp told reporters. “We’ve known for two or three days that it’s a serious injury so that means we talk about weeks still. I don’t know exactly but more than four, which I would consider as a serious injury.”

