Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Roberto Firmino is a key player in his Anfield “orchestra” despite the Brazil forward’s recent lack of goals for the Premier League champions.

Firmino’s header in Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Leicester was only his sixth goal in the whole of 2020.

Firmino’s lack of goals is a stark contrast to Klopp’s free-scoring trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

The 29-year-old has never been viewed as a pure finisher, but criticism of his lack of goals has grown in recent months.

However, Klopp, whose side host Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday, insists Firmino’s value is measured in more than just goals.

“Scoring was always important for Bobby but Bobby is a complete footballer,” Klopp said on Tuesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta