Some 600 new graves will be completed at the Addolorata Cemetery by the end of next month, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The graves form part of a much-delayed project to extend and revamp the cemetery.

Health Minister Chris Fearne toured the works on Tuesday.

He said the new graves will be available for sale in the following months to people who had signed promise of sale agreements.

The cemetery extension covers 26,000 square metres and involves the building of 2,880 new graves, some of which will be available for sale through the Directorate for Environmental Health.

The works are being handled by Campo Santo consortium and also include the restoration of the cemetery chapel, various statues and other structures having architectural value.