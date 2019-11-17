Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana said digital connectivity would be further strengthened by the installation of the second fibre optic cable between Malta and Gozo, a project that would materialise in the coming months.

Dr Caruana was addressing the AI in Business conference – the first event of its kind to be held in Gozo. “The holding of the AI conference in Gozo is a milestone within its own right as it is being held simultaneously with the opening of the Gozo Research and Innovation Hub,” Dr Caruana said.

The conference was also attended by Economy, Investment and Small Businesses Minister Chris Cardona. In his address, Dr Cardona said AI represented an opportunity for countries of all sizes and explained how crucial it was for policy makers to make this digital revolution a central policy goal.

“As a government, we are being pro-active in our efforts to ensure that our industry is prepared to take on the next economic phase. We are working to enact policies that support and enable businesses to take on this digital transformation,” he said.

Dr Caruana noted that with the proper infrastructure in place, Gozo would be able to attract more foreign direct investment that would lead to the creation of high-quality jobs and turn Gozo into the innovation island.

She said the ministry was committed to implement this vision also through the recent membership of the Gozo Ministry with important networks such as the European Business Network and European Regions Research and Innovation Network.

A day after the conference, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat inaugurated an Innovation Hub in the industrial area of Xewkija with a €9 million investment co-financed by the European Union. Spread over 9,000 square metres, the hub will be the site from which innovative companies operate.