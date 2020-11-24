Referee Jerome Boger and his six-man crew made history during Monday night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams game by becoming the first all-Black crew to officiate a National Football League contest.

The officiating crew came into the game with impressive credentials, especially 17-year veteran Boger who is the third Black referee in NFL history. He was promoted from line judge in 2006.

“I am proud of my heritage and excited about my participation in this historic game,” Boger said during the build up to the game. “The opportunity to work with a great group of Black officials and exhibit our proficiency in executing our assignment is something I am really looking forward to.”

