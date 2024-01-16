The first-ever all-women’s polo match will be played in Marsa on Saturday, bringing new life to a historic cup match steeped in tradition. The match will be played at 11am at the Malta Polo Club.

The players will be competing for a chance to have their names added to the coveted Du Cane Cup.

The historic trophy, kept under lock and key in a bank vault, was first presented to the Malta Polo Club by H.E. General Sir John Du Cane, who served as the Governor of Malta in the 1930s.

The Veuve Clicquot Team, captained by Sarah Manduca, is made up of Rebecca Gera, Nicola Fenech Conti, and Petra Vella. They will be matching up against the Gauchas Team, sponsored by Finestral, captained by Serena Galea, who is lining up alongside Nicole Fenech Adami, Emma Aquilina, and Christie Massaloux.

