House prices in Britain fell on an annual basis for the first time in 11 years in May, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday, as higher interest rates continue to pile pressures on the housing market.

Halifax reported in its latest monitor of the health of the UK housing market that the average house price stayed flat in May after falling by 0.4% in April, implying that house prices fell by 1% compared to May 2022.

The figures come on the heels of continued turmoil in the mortgage market, with banks and building societies continuing to withdraw home loan products from the market, often with very little notice, and raise the cost of their fixed-rate deals.

Meanwhile, the eurozone’s economy tipped into a technical recession in the first three months of 2023, as high energy and food prices caused by the war in Ukraine reduced household spending.

The eurozone economy contracted by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023, for a second consecutive quarter, figures from the EU’s statistics office showed on Thursday. The figures were revised down from original expectations of moderate growth. A slowdown has long been expected, as the Russian

invasion of Ukraine caused economic instability in Europe, prompting the European Central Bank to raise interest rates in order to combat increasing inflation.

Finally, in the US, the trade deficit widened significantly in April, a report released by the US Commerce Department on Wednesday showed. The data revealed that the deficit in goods and services trade grew by $14 billion, or 23% from a month earlier, to $74.6 billion. The values have not been adjusted for inflation. The median estimate of economists forecast the shortfall to widen to $75.8 billion.

“The recent strengthening in the trade-weighted US dollar since mid-April will put further downward pressure on exports and upward pressure on imports,” said Matthew Martin, a US economist at Oxford Economics.

