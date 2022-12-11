Seven ‘Atlas Matchday Moments’ participants have already taken home an official Adidas 2022 FIFA World Cup match footballs worth €140 each, after winning the daily competition which Atlas Insurance is currently organising in collaboration with TVMSport. More footballs will be awarded as the competition proceeds.

The competition asks football fans to choose their favourite moment of every match day, in order to win the Al Rihla official match ball – the same used by Ronaldo, Messi, Szczęsny, Mbappé, Rashford, van Dijk, Casemiro and other top football players in the world.

Atlas Insurance underlines the importance of sportsmanship

As the World Cup progresses, so does the ‘Atlas Matchday Moments’ competition. To stand a chance to win, fans need to tune in every day to TVMSport and follow the post-match discussion, during which the three most memorable moments of the matchday will be aired. Atlas will post these moments on its Facebook page the following day, and page followers are invited to vote for their best moment using reactions. In the evening, during TVMSport, the winning moment of the previous match day is being announced, and a page follower will be chosen at random from all those that had voted for the winning moment of the day.

Hundreds of hopeful fans have already participated in the competition, as a total of 26 lucky winners will take home the unique match ball.

‘Atlas Matchday Moments’ is an initiative by Atlas Insurance in a series that promotes sports of all kinds to a wide audience. Atlas Insurance underlines the importance of sportsmanship, as the competitive determination of athletes inspires more people to be successful in all aspects of life.