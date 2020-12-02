The first BAC Mono R has been delivered to a customer in Europe, wearing what the firm calls “one of the most unique and outrageous liveries ever produced by the company”.

The design is inspired by the classic PlayStation game WipEout, which sees players race in anti-gravity ships along a futuristic race course.

It specifically replicates the livery of the best in-game team, called ‘FEISAR’ (Federal European Industrial Science and Research).

The blue, yellow and white paint scheme took 10 days to complete, using 400 individual graphics across the body work.

All 10 WipEout games were made in Liverpool, which is also the home of BAC. The company says every car that leaves its factory is a bespoke model, with design features unique to each customer.

BAC’s design team met with the original game creator Nick Burcombe and modern WipEout graphic designer Eddie Wainwright to create an accurate design. BAC has featured in various PlayStation games over the years, and has confirmed that it will star in Gran Turismo 7 when it is released on PS5 next year.

Just 30 BAC Mono Rs will be built to mark the end of the original Mono’s run. A new version with a turbocharged engine will soon enter production.

The Mono R customer who commissioned the livery said: “When playing WipEout on the PlayStation, I often dreamt of one day being able to fly around different race tracks for real in my own FEISAR ship.

“It’s not quite anti-gravity racing… but the frankly outrageous Mono R gives me the exact same sensation. It’s a true feat of engineering, technology and design – and with the way it looks, it certainly wouldn’t be out of place in any WipEout game!”

Ian Briggs, co-founder and design director at BAC, added: “Mono R is a very special supercar – a record-breaking, bar-setting, super-exclusive model the likes of which the world has never seen before. It’s only fitting, then, that the first car to leave the BAC factory is one of the most special we’ve ever produced.

“As always, the BAC design team left no stone unturned when it came to creating the perfect livery and it was a true pleasure working with Nick and Eddie bringing their genius to life. We’re no strangers to turning heads with our supercars, but R #1 may just turn more heads than ever.”