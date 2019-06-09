Actor Thomas Camilleri was crowned ‘king’ of the first-ever Big Brownie Bake Off at The Pod in Carob Tree at Spinola Park, St Julian’s, when contestants battled it out to win the coveted prize of a bespoke ‘Brownie Off’ rolling pin, made by DFab Studio.

The contestants – Kurt Mifsud from the Mediterranean Culinary Academy, Chris DeMicoli from the Carob Tree and The Pod, Thomas Camilleri and chef Dave Antell, along with their willing assistants Yaz Demicoli, Michael Zammit Maempel and Debbie Schembri took on the challenge of baking the ‘best brownie in Malta’, with ingredients supplied by Park Towers Supermarkets.

The event was held in the multi-purpose space The Pod at Carob Tree, which is brilliantly set up for events of this kind – so much so that the event was live streamed on Facebook using in-house technology, with expertise provided by the team at Digital Magic. The event was hosted by Jo Caruana.

While it was a close contest, the four celebrity judges – Jason Zammit and Trudy Kerr from XFM, Matthew Baldacchino from Lovin Malta, TV presenter Ben Camille and Jason’s young son Luke Zammit – all picked their favourite brownie, with Thomas’ coming out on top and Dave’s coming a close second.

The brownies were then sold to customers at Carob Tree, with €385 raised for the Save Valletta Skyline appeal. Future cook-off events are now planned at The Pod, with the public invited to write in to suggest which baked good should be made next.