Aston Martin has completed its first DB5 Continuation model, which will see 25 new examples of the classic car built.

It has been inspired by the star car of the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, and as such comes with a variety of gadgets – many of which actually work – that include revolving number plates, simulated machine guns, a rear smoke screen delivery system and an under-seat hidden weapons storage tray.

It has been created in collaboration with Bond filmmaker EON Productions to provide true authenticity.

(Aston Martin)

The cars are being built by the Aston Martin Works division using classic build processes with some modern modifications and enhancements. The engine is a 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine making 290bhp, and gets a five-speed manual transmission.

Marek Reichman, chief creative officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “The DB5 is, without question, the most famous car in the world by virtue of its 50-plus year association with James Bond. To see the first customer car finished, and realise that this is the first new DB5 we have built in more than half a century, really is quite a moment.

“It is a genuine privilege, and significant responsibility, to have been involved in the shaping of this new DB5 and to be helping to lead the creation of new versions of this automotive icon. I’m absolutely certain that the 25 lucky owners who are beginning to take delivery of these cars will be thrilled with them.”

Aston Martin says the first deliveries of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation models are beginning now and will continue throughout the rest of the year.