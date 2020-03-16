The first cases of COVID-19 coronavirus community transmission were confirmed in Malta on Monday, significantly raising concerns that the virus will spread.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said nine new cases had been confirmed since Monday of whom three were locally transmitted cases.

The first case of local transmission involves a healthcare worker, a 36-year-old man, who was in contact with a colleague who had been abroad. No patients were affected.

The second case was a healthcare worker infected by a colleague.

The second case was a young woman, possibly infected by an Italian flatmate who had been abroad. She, however, had also had contact with another healthcare worker who was also confirmed as a COVID case earlier.

No patients were infected by the healthcare workers.

The first coronavirus case in Malta was confirmed on February 14, and the number of confirmed cases had risen to 21 eight days later. Two of those patients have since recovered.

Malta last week moved to stop the number of imported cases by banning travel from Italy, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and France and later by ordering arrivals from all countries to observe two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

It also introduced several measures to prevent community spread, including a ban on large gatherings, the closure of all schools for a week and the suspension of all religious services.

Court cases were put off and non-essential medical services postponed. HSBC closed some of its branches as a precaution. Major events including this week’s St Patrick’s Day and the feast of St Joseph in Rabat were cancelled.