Maria Farrugia scored for Sunderland Ladies as they eased past Sheffield United with a 4-1 victory in the FA Women’s Championship.

The Malta women’s national team player scored Sunderland’s third in the game, to put her side 3-1 ahead. For Farrugia, this was her first goal in England’s second-tier for a total of 10 goals in four seasons at the Lassies.

Sunderland Ladies have lifted themselves into ninth with 19 points.

