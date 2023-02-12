The 5th meeting of the year, consisting of eight races all for trotters, heralded the start of the first championship of the season. This is the Assikura Championship for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2140m. From the seven heats for class Gold trotters, 35 trotters made it to the semifinal stage.

In the first class Gold heat, Rodney Gatt put favourite Kasper Trot in front with 600m to go. This Swedish trotter managed to seal its second win of the year easily by two lengths from Eurythmic Sisu (Kevin Sciberras), French newcomer Everest Dodville (Clint Vassallo), and Sandsjons Revenue (Charles Camilleri). Edson Boko (David Ellul) also made it to the next stage.

