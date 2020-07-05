Gabrielle Sargent recently graduated with a First Class Honours degree (BMus Hons) from the Ian Tomlin School of Music, Edinburgh Napier University.

Sargent said: “I am extremely grateful for the continuous help and support I received from the Malta Arts Scholarship over the past three-and-a-half years.

“I also thank the Arts Council for awarding me the scholarship and making my dream a reality.”

Sargent will be continuing her studies at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.