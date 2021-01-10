The first consignment of the Moderna vaccine will arrive in Malta on Sunday, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Sunday in the mroning.

Speaking during a political activity, Fearne said the government had been working flat out since last year to acquire enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He said Malta would be the first EU country to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The vaccine was approved by the European Medicines Agency last week.

Fearne dismissed “invented stories” about fights between himself and Prime Minister Robert Abela about how to handle the pandemic.

“We are one team. The Prime Minister and I are on the same page. We take decisions together”, Fearne said.

The Health Minister said the government would not hesitate to introduce further restrictions if needed.

He said the aim was to have two-thirds of the population inoculated by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by September.

Fearne vowed that efforts were being made to speed up these timelines by acquiring even more doses of the vaccine.