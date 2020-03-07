The first case of coronavirus has been detected in Malta, sources have told Times of Malta.

The patient is an eight-year-old Italian girl and was in self-quarantine. She will be kept inside an infectious diseases unit of Mater Dei Hospital.

"It is relatively contained," a source within the health sector said.

Health Minister Chris Fearne is expected to address a press conference about the case on Saturday morning.

People arriving from affected countries and regions have been urged to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Public health authorities have repeatedly said in recent weeks that they are prepared for an eventual COVID-19 outbreak. Plans included the setting up of a 12-bed unit for mild cases as well as of another isolation unit away from Mater Dei Hospital.

While Times of Malta has been informed that this isolation unit is located at Sir Paul Boffa in Floriana, the health authorities have refused to reveal the unit's location.

'Highest priority'

On Friday, the World Health Organisation said that the number of confirmed cases across the world has surpassed the 100,000 mark and said that countries now had to give the "highest priority" to containing its spread.

Studies released over the past month suggest that children and young adults are less susceptible to COVID-19 than older people.



An analysis of almost 45,000 confirmed cases in China published by the Journal of the American Medical Association in late February found that fewer than two per cent of cases occurred in people aged 19 or younger.



By contrast, 87 per cent of cases affected adults aged between 30 and 79.

