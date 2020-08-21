Some 400 passengers are expected to make their way ashore on Friday after the MSC Grandiosa entered Malta’s port, becoming the first cruise liner to sail to the island since March.

Cruise ships had been banned from Malta since March, when the first COVID-19 cases were detected. Cruise operators had subsequently cancelled all their trips for several months.

But as of Friday, Malta is once again welcoming cruise liners, with the Grandiosa being the first to make its way to the island. There are more than 1,300 passengers onboard, with some 400 of them expected to go on six separate guided excursions in Malta.

On Thursday, an unnamed Italian family was not allowed onboard the ship after leaving the organised group and venturing on their own.

MSC is implementing strict rules to ensure passengers and crew are safe and to avoid COVID-19 outbreak onboard.

All passengers were tested for the novel virus before the cruise set off and those disembarking at the different ports will not be allowed to explore on their own. Instead, they will visit places as part of groups organised by the company.

It is also believed that the passengers will again be tested after their excursions in Malta.

The company also pre-screens the places which the passengers, together with their guides, will be visiting. Social distancing measures are also in place.