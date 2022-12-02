Peugeot’s well-loved 205 GTI has been given a modern-day update, ‘reimagining’ this iconic 1980s hot hatch.

Courtesy of restoration specialists Tolman Engineering, the 205 GTI has been enhanced with a number of modern upgrades, with the first customer ‘Tolman Edition’ now being revealed. The firm says it bolsters the model with ‘contemporary performance, reliability and convenience features to enjoy driving it today and every day’.

Customers are able to choose between 1.6- and 1.9-litre engines, with this first customer car being the latter, and has been upgraded to offer more low-down torque and a revised cylinder head and new cams. The result being more than 200bhp – a sharp increase on the 130bhp the 205 GTI came with from the factory.

