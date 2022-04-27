First day covers featuring art from the last century from Australia, Canada and Great Britain are currently on display at the Gozo Philatelic Society showcase at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

The stamp covers complement the current major temporary exhibition of 20th century paintings, also at Il-Ħaġar.

Moreover, Maltese covers with the same type of subject accompany the foreign ones.

These, are probably of even more interest since they are designed, hand-produced and coloured by Anthony Grech who is also willing to use unusual techniques. Some include coins and a very old picture with a saint’s relic.