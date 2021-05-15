The eighth lecture marking the 800th anniversary of the death of St Dominic and the 450th anniversary of the founding of the first Dominican parish in Valletta, will be held at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on May 20, at 6.45pm.

The lectures on various aspects of the life of St Dominic and the Dominican Order are held every month.

The speaker of the eighth lecture will be University lecturer Fr Joseph Ellul, OP.

The subject of the lecture is L-Ewwel Missjonijiet Dumnikani fil-Lvant Nofsani u fl-Afrika ta’ Fuq (The first Dominican missionaries in the Middle East and North Africa).

The monthly lectures are being organised by a centenary committee set up to commemorate this event. It is made up of Dominican Friars and members of St Dominic external festivities committee and of the King’s Own Band of Valletta.

St Dominic, the founder of the Order of Preachers, died on August 6, 1221.

The lectures can be followed also on Facebook or Radju Xeb-er-ras FM 90.8.