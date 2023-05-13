Meet BMW’s largest off-roader – now with added punch: The BMW X7 M60i. This is the German firm’s ultra-luxury SUV and is designed with well-heeled families in mind. It has acres of space for family transportation with two pop-up rear seats hidden in the boot floor and a sumptuous second row with so much leg space the toddlers will struggle to kick the back of your chair.

The huge SUV joined the BMW line-up in 2019 and was given a mid-life facelift at the end of last year with an updated front end and mild hybrid engines. It’s best to think of the X7 as the off-road version of the firm’s 7 Series bringing luxurious touches to off-road chic.

The X7’s refresh was relatively mild with most of the attention focused on the whopping kid-ney grille at the front. New daytime running lights and adaptive LED headlights were added, and at the back, the lights got a new look too.

