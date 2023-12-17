Mercedes isn’t wasting any time with its line-up of electric SUVs. Hot on the heels of the EQC and EQS SUV, we’ve now got another high-riding, battery-powered model – the EQE SUV. It’s essentially an SUV version of the already-on-sale EQE saloon which aims to deliver the same refined driving experience but just, as you might expect, with some increased ride height.

We came away impressed by the ‘regular’ EQE, so hopes are high for this new SUV version. It’s got all the same clever tech as the standard EQE, but does hitching it up towards the sky change how it drives and feels? We’ve been finding out.

The EQE SUV adopts a similarly slippy-looking exterior design as the other electric SUVs in the Mercedes range while underneath the electric platform allows for great interior space and roominess. Because of the extra size of the SUV, it benefits from a fair chunk more boot space than the saloon, too, with this high-riding model offering 520 litres of luggage room over the EQE’s 430 litres – a big plus-point for families who don’t like to travel light.

