These days it’s not strange to see some sky-high prices associated with primarily ‘everyday’ cars. Over the years cars have become more complex, and more laden in technology and, as a result, they’re often more expensive than they used to be. But Dacia? Well, Dacia has consist-ently bucked the trend in this respect, creating affordable cars through a largely no-frills ap-proach.

The Sandero is the car that really put Dacia on the map and continues to prioritise affordabil-ity above all else. Recently revised, the new Sandero adds a fresh new look – but is it any good? We’ve been finding out.

