It’s quite remarkable what McLaren has achieved in just a short space of time. While Ferrari and Lamborghini have been producing cars for more than 60 years, McLaren Automotive was only established in 2010, with its first car – the MP4-12C – arriving soon after.

It’s made some sensational supercars in a little over a decade, but its best ‘series production’ model so far has been the 720S. From its wild, perfectly sculpted bodywork to its monstrous 4.0-litre V8, it was every bit a supercar to take the fight to Ferrari.

It was a near-perfect package back in 2017, but over the past couple of years, McLaren’s engineers have been doing everything possible to finesse it. The result is the 750S. But has it achieved the brilliance it’s aimed for?

