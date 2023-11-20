Toyota fell into a drab period in the late noughties and early 2010s, producing capable but oh-so-dull new cars like the Auris and Avensis. It was Toyota’s C-HR that helped this firm to get out of this bland rut in 2016, arriving as a stylish coupe-styled crossover that was unlike any other Toyota at the time.

Given its presence in one of the most hotly-contested segments, it was an instant hit, with more than 850,000 C-HRs delivered in Europe since its introduction and a large chunk of buyers choosing a Toyota for the first time. The firm is now introducing a new generation model, but is it set to be equally successful?

Toyota has stuck to its tried-and-tested formula with the C-HR. That means you’ve got an even bolder design, with a striking new bi-tone paint finish available on top-spec models that sees the rear area of the car painted in a contrasting black.

