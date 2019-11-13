Final preparations are under way for the first-ever Malta Sustainability Forum, which will be held tomorrow, November 14, at the Westin Dragonara Resort. Tickets start at €20, including a networking lunch.

Organised by APS Bank in partnership with Cool, GasanMamo, GO and PwC, the forum will feature a packed agenda of inspiring talks from leading local and international minds on the topic of sustainability, as well as a special edition of the popular APS Talks series, addressed by sustainability and CSR strategist Prof Ioannis Ioannou.

Starting at 11am, the conference will allow participants to develop a better understanding of the social, environmental and economic challenges the world is facing in the context of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

The forum will begin with a keynote by Environment Minister José Herrera and a speech by President George Vella. Other speakers will then include Adrien Labaeye, Sharing Cities Fellow and PhD researcher at Humboldt Universität zu Berlin, Carl Pratt, founder of Future Planet, Nicole Klaesener-Metzner from the Project Aegle Foundation, and Zen D’Amato Gautam from Eco Market Malta, among others.

The public is invited to attend the Malta Sustainability Forum, and a few remaining tickets are available here. The forum will run until 4.30pm, with a networking lunch at 1pm. Prof Ioannou’s special edition of the APS Talks series will take place after the forum.