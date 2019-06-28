The first edition of Summer Cinema, a touring cinema concept around Malta and Gozo, is being organised by the Film Grain Foundation.

Starting on Friday, the foundation will be screening five classic gems at various open-air venues.

Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting in Romeo and Juliet.

The first film, award-winning Il Postino, will the shown at Wied iż-Żurrieq in the area close to Torri Xutu, which was recently restored by the Malta Airport Foundation.

The film recounts a fictional story in which the real life Chilean poet Pablo Neruda forms a relationship with a simple postman who learns to love poetry.

The second screening, the stop-motion animation film My Life as a Courgette, will take place on Friday, August 9 in Xlendi.

Following a short break during the Santa Maria weekend, Summer Cinema will return on Friday, August 23 with a tribute to Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli, who died on June 15. His 1968 adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet will screen at the northern village of Mellieħa.

A week later, on Friday, August 30, the Czech production Kolya, the Oscar winning Best Foreign Language Film of 1997, will screen in St Paul’s Bay.

The final screening for Summer Cinema will be the French animation Ernest and Celestine. The film will be shown in Mdina.

Summer Cinema is supported by the Malta Council for Voluntary Organisation through the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme.

The official partners of the event are Campari and Cisk Pilsner. Pellikola, Kinemastik and I Can Do Things Social Media Management are supporting partners.