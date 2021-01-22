Mary Pizzuto, the first elderly person in Malta to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has received the second dose of the jab.

The 94-year-old lives at St Vincent de Paul, and all residents of the Luqa facility who had accepted to be vaccinated - some 878 people - have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

They will now start being vaccinated with the second dose, an exercise that should be completed by mid-February. Staff at the facility are also being vaccinated against the virus.

All elderly people at residential homes should receive the second dose of the jab by the end of February, the government said in a statement on Friday.