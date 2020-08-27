Sirens got the first European goal in their history yesterday, but this was not enough to take the side into the next round of the Europa League qualifiers as they were eliminated 2-1 by Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia in their first competitive match since March.

Steve D’Amato’s side, which he himself had previously called them underdogs of the fixture, looked like a new squad with as many as six new signings at the coach’s disposal. Goalscorer Maxuell started right behind Wilfried Domoraud, both on their first outing for the club as veteran forward Michael Mifsud made his debut from the bench.

