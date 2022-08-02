Malta's waters are experiencing the first-ever recorded marine heatwave as temperatures in the Mediterranean rise.

"This was the first year that Maltese waters reached 30C by the end of July. Such temperatures are usually reached later on, in August," said marine biologist Alan Deidun.

He said that if temperatures keep rising, Malta may have sea temperatures of 31C or 32C in August which were “practically unheard of for Malta.”

He explained that the sea has a warmer layer of water over a cooler one.

At the moment the warmer layer is getting deeper, which means that it is impacting marine species that were usually in the cooler waters and shielded from the heat above. All this has a direct and indirect impact on species in Malta’s waters.

Deidun said that some alien species, such as lionfish and nomadic jellyfish, had become invasive and could impact the local marine ecosystem. Some alien species were reaching very large populations and feeding on indigenous and native species.

Furthermore, some species such as algae could not take the warmer waters and there was a risk that entire species could die out.

AFP news agency reported last week that the Mediterranean was facing an "exceptional" marine heatwave that posed a threat to the entire marine ecosystem.

The agency quoted Karina von Schuckmann, an oceanographer at the non-profit research group Mercator Ocean International, explaining that the heatwave began in May in the Ligurian sea between Corsica and Italy. It then spread to the Gulf of Taranto in the Ionian Sea. By July, the heatwave had engulfed the Balearic Islands, Sardinia, and the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Warm temperatures could cause irreversible migration for some species and "mass die-offs" for others, she warned.

In Malta, the sea temperatures are measured by loggers deployed by the Oceanography Marine Research Group within the Department of Geosciences of the University of Malta.

In a post on Facebook, Maltese Islands Weather, a private meteorologal station, said that the sea surface temperature has reached 30°C in areas. The average temperature in the first 10 metres around the Maltese Islands is currently at 28°C / 29°C.

“A number of people say they don't feel as refreshed after going for a swim. When the sea warms up too much, marine ecosystems are negatively impacted. A number of marine species are not adapted to the warmer waters and therefore will suffer from poor health if not die. The lifecycle of numerous marine species goes haywire, especially where reproduction is concerned. Furthermore, marine ecosystems (especially those in shallower waters) experience a degree of degradation. The rates of oxygen dissolved in the water will also vary more widely. Finally, some alien species find it more easy to spread in warmer waters, threatening the existence of more indigenous marine life,” the post read.