EY, in association with Hult International Business School, has announced the first-ever fully accredited virtual corporate Master of Business Administration (MBA). In line with the inclusive culture at EY, it will be available free of charge to all 284,000 EY people in more than 150 countries, including all those based in the Malta office.

The EY Tech MBA by Hult is focused on helping EY people develop the mindset and skillset to navigate new ways of working, with all learning delivered entirely online. This reflects a broader shift towards virtual learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which EY has seen a 40 per cent + uplift in the use of its online learning resources.

EY people will be able to build their own personal curriculum from a broad range of subject areas

EY people studying for the MBA will be able to build their own personal curriculum from a broad range of subject areas, from artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and robotic process automation (RPA) to employee well-being, diversity and inclusion and sustainable business practices.

Ronald Attard, EY Malta Country managing partner, said: “As we continue to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe the skills of EY people will be a differentiating factor and The EY Tech MBA by Hult will enable them to harness the power of new technologies like AI and blockchain and develop strategies to help EY clients navigate unprecedented disruption.”

The MBA will be awarded by Hult International Business School, which is renowned for its skill-focused approach to education and commitment to practical learning. Hult is the first triple-accredited business school in the US and regularly ranked as one of the top business schools in the world.