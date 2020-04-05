Sandra Agius Darmanin has been elected as the first female commodore of the Vikings Sailing Club during the club’s annual general meeting held earlier this year.

Agius Darmanin, who is an avid sailor herself, will be leading the club forward with the objective of facilitating and promoting sailing to both adults and juniors alike throughout the year, making use of its toppers and larger teaching boats.

The club, which is currently not holding activities due to the current coronavirus pandemic, embraces the philosophy that sailing is a way of life. Apart from the fun of sailing, members acquire sailing skills with the help of experienced instructors whose efforts have contributed to an ongoing increase in demand for the club’s courses.

The club brings its members together through several social, educational and informative activities, including fun races, club races, first-aid and boat-handling activities. Sailors also take part in sailing competitions both locally and abroad.

For more information, call 7996 4597 or send an e-mail to vikingssailclub@gmail.com.