ARQ Group has appointed Denia Ellul as director of three group companies, namely ARQ Advisory Ltd, ARQ Corporate Ltd and ARQ Fiduciaries Ltd. The announcement is being made following the receipt of regulatory approval in relation to those entities providing services subject to MFSA supervision.

Ellul takes on these new roles and responsibilities in addition to her current position of partner within Fenech Farrugia Fiott Legal, one of the founding partners of the ARQ collaborative platform.

Denia began her journey with ARQ Group just over four years ago, immediately showing that she had the technical knowledge, drive and promise to grow within the firm. Throughout her journey from senior manager to head of ARQ’s Financial Services Unit, she has mentored other professionals and led the way for the growth of the service lines falling within her areas of responsibility.

This appointment is testimony of the group’s investment in the professional development of its employees and its proven commitment to empower them to thrive and succeed in an ever-changing business environment.

Denia holds a Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Malta and a Master’s degree in international trade and investment laws from the University of Amsterdam. Her practice areas include financial services, corporate law, regulatory compliance and mergers and acquisitions. She currently acts as an advisor to several boards, rendering both ad hoc consultancy and ongoing support on a vast range of governance and regulatory matters.

“This is yet another milestone for our organisation,” Manfred Galdes, managing partner of ARQ Group, said. “It’s so much more than just an appointment. We are convinced that Denia’s versatility and her unique skills will continue to drive the group’s growth. With this appointment, not only are we opening our doors to the next generation of professionals, but we are also positioning ourselves ahead of the pack when it comes to governance and compliance. We strongly believe that compliance pays, and being the chosen compliance advisory partner for financial services and gaming operators remains one of our main priorities.”

As the first woman appointed to the board of the ARQ Group, Ellul is determined to contribute through her new role to a richer discussion that challenges traditional ideologies surrounding women in the workplace. She has already embarked on a mission to ensure that gender equality becomes a core value of the organisation.

ARQ Group is a multi-disciplinary professional services platform that brings together expertise in various disciplines within one collaborative environment, facilitating the flow of knowledge, expertise and experience between collaborating companies, offering clients the convenience of a seamless A-Z service for all their corporate, commercial and business needs.