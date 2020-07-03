The Institute of Maltese Journalists introduced a series of firsts during a meeting of the new executive council, nominating its first-ever female president.

Sylvana Debono, who heads the editorial team at Beacon Media group (Newsbook.com.mt and 103FM) will be heading the IGM team.

Debono will be supported by an executive council whose members have been assigned various responsibilities:

President - Sylvana Debono: director of policy, ethics, annual journalism conference coordinator and member of the Malta Journalism Awards Commission.

Deputy president - Claire Caruana: assist the president, SLAPP, outreach, campaigns.

General Secretary – Nigel Mifsud: administration, director of secretariat, international relations, coordinator on transformation to trade union and member of Malta Journalism Awards Commission.

Membership and events secretary – Christine Amaira: membership administrator, social policy and events.

Information secretary - Julian Bonnici: public relations, website and social media coordinator.

Treasurer – Mario Schiavone: financial reports, bank accounts, IĠM archives.

Assistant Secretary – Neil Camilleri: assists the General Secretary, reforms.

Education secretary – Charles Camenzuli.

Freelance, photographers and cameramen representative – Dominic Aquilina.

Sports journalists representative – Sandro Micallef.